An update on Cora Jade.

The NXT star was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier today along with the rest of the NXT crew. It is believed that Jade will be traveling with the crew to Bridgeport, Connecticut for tomorrow’s Deadline premium live event, where Jade is rumored to return according to previous reports.

Most of team NXT, including Shawn Michaels and a large portion of the roster are already in the northeast for tomorrow’s show.