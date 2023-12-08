As noted, AEW released its Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan earlier in the week. Sullivan was widely liked and respected backstage so his departure was unexpected and shocking too many. Now a new report indicates that Tony Khan is under some fire because of it.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan is reportedly being criticized by some backstage for not stepping in on Sullivan’s firing, who has been with the promotion since it launched back in 2019. One source told the publication, “Another day one guy gone. Sad. Great guy. Worked tirelessly since the beginning. Really understood the original mission statement and feeling/image we were going for.”

At this time no one else from the production team is set to be released from their duties but the feeling of unhappiness is there. Sullivan had built the production team on his own out of Nashville and was let go by Senior VP Mike Mansury, who many didn’t even realize was capable of things like that.

