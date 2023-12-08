MJF may be at the top of the food chain in AEW, but now the world champion is crossing over into the world of hip-hop.

The Salt of the Earth provides an introduction on rapper Smoke DZA’s ‘Beyond Spiritual’ track, which also features Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. & Curren$y. MJF tells listeners that Smoke DZA has better flows, clothes, rhymes, and weed than anybody else. You can hear a snippet of it below thanks to Smoke DZA, who credited MJF on social media.

MJF was attacked on this past Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. He is set to defend the AEW world championship against Samoa Joe at Worlds End later this month.