Former WWE star Tyler Breeze recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his current run on the indies and who he would consider dream opponents at this stage in the game. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s been having a lot of fun working the indie scene:

It’s really fun. It’s very different. Obviously coming up, the independent scene is very different than on the other side of it, but getting back out there is fun. There’s a lot of people out there that I’ve never worked with before, a lot of people who are hungry to get better and learn some stuff. They just need the right people to work with and help them along with certain things. It’s fun seeing a lot of the crowd as well, who haven’t seen me for a couple of years now. It’s fun talking to everybody a little bit more because you’re doing more of a meet-and-greet type of style and selling your merch and stuff like that. You’re right in there with them. I always like the interactions with fans and hearing about the stuff that they liked and their experiences, and the first time that they saw all that type of stuff. So, it’s been refreshing.

Names Dalton Castle and Orange Cassidy as dream opponents:

I guess the closest thing if I was ever going to maybe say a dream match, I think a really fun match that would be, would be me and Orange Cassidy or maybe Dalton Castle. I think I’d put him on there, too. It’s the guys that get it, the guys that get the character, but then you can also get a 20-minute match out of them.

