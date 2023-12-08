Shawn Michaels gives his thoughts on NXT moving from the USA Network to The CW in 2024.

The Heartbreak Kid addressed the future of the yellow-and-black brand during a recent medial call to promote this Saturday’s Deadline premium live event. Michaels says that NXT going to The CW is very exciting to him and his roster, but he does add that he has loved working with USA, which will be the new home of WWE SmackDown in 2024.

That move is still a bit of ways off in 2024, but we’re still extremely excited about it. But again, the partnership that we’ve had with USA has just been phenomenal. They have been absolutely fantastic and so supportive throughout the years. Certainly, I guess from my personal standpoint, I did a lot of stuff that got in trouble with the USA network and they were always fantastic for us. I can’t thank them enough for the partnership that even NXT has had over the past several years and look, we want to finish out strong in that partnership. I’d be lying if I said that we weren’t excited about the future with CW. More of those things will come as we get closer though, I have no doubt. I certainly plan on getting as many big and special opportunities as we can and blowing it out with the CW network. We’ve got a ways before we get there, so we got to finish strong for USA and make a big blast when we hit CW.

