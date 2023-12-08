Bryan Danielson speaks on the first-ever AEW Continental Classic.

The American Dragon hyped up the ongoing tournament during a recent interview with the Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy. At one point McCarthy asked Danielson why another top AEW superstar, Kenny Omega, was not in the tournament.

I really wanted Kenny Omega in it and I don’t know. People think I do a lot more than I do. I don’t know what happened or why he’s not in the tournament. I know it was at least brought up to him and I don’t know if he didn’t want to do it or I know that he and Chris Jericho are the number one contenders for the Tag Team Championship. So maybe that’s why. Sometimes, with American TV wrestling, you don’t want to confuse stories, and maybe that’s why.

Despite the Continental Classic not having The Cleaner Danielson says he has really enjoyed the matches in the tournament and thinks the field of competitors that were chosen are top notch.

But I love the field that we have, [because] we have so many great, hard-hitting wrestlers. The matches have been really, really good so far in the Continental Classic.

Danielson will be in action in the Continental Classic later this evening when he battles Daniel Garcia. You can check out the latest lineup for the show here.