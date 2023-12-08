AEW has announced a new matchup for this evening’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

Orange Cassidy will defend his International Championship against Angelico on the show. The graphic and announcement can be found below.

TONIGHT!#AEWRampage 10pm ET/ 9pm CT TNT#AEW International Title! Orange Cassidy (c) vs Angelico AEW International Champion @OrangeCassidy, puts the title on the line against @Angelico_AEW TONIGHT! Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/EiSTD3qnof — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S RAMPAGE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico for the AEW International Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia Blue League Continental Classic

-Abadon vs. Trish Adora

-Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

(Spoilers for this episode of Rampage can be found here)