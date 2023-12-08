An update on Mark Andrews.

The former NXT U.K. and IMPACT tag team champion revealed on social media that he has a tear in his tendon and will be out of action for 12 weeks. Andrews initially announced an injury a few days ago but was unsure of what his timetable would be.

He writes, “To update everyone – it looks like I have a grade 3 C tendon tear, and will be out of action for atleast 12 weeks. On the bright side, now I will be eating all of the mince pies over Christmas, and have two whole months to work off those bad boys.”

Andrews teams with Flash Morgan Webster. He is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling but regularly wrestles all around the world. Check out his post below.