Vince McMahon was in attendance for WWE’s recent holiday party from WWE Headquarters. PW Insider reports that the former Chairman did not regularly attend the annual get together in the past, which was exclusively for employees. Sources tell the publication that McMahon was in good spirts and described as “approachable & friendly.”

Since the Endeavor acquisition that formed TKO McMahon has not been very present at WWE HQ as his role has been greatly reduced. This news comes after a report surfaced earlier in the week from Sports Illustrated, which stated that McMahon still wields a good deal of power in WWE and has no intention of leaving despite his reduced role with the company. You can read about that here.