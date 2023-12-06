A big update on Vince McMahon and his current status with WWE.

According to Sports Illustrated, McMahon has no intention of leaving WWE anytime soon. The report states that the former Chairman still has considerable power within WWE even though that his son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Leveque, has taken over control of the company’s creative direction. McMahon was forced to retire from his position back in the summer of 2022, but he returned to help broker WWE’s merger with Endeavor, where WWE and UFC now operate under the newly formed TKO alliance. It is also noted that McMahon’s main focus right now is doing whatever TKO CEO Ari Emanuel asks of him.

Sports Illustrated adds that McMahon’s recent selling of stocks were done so he could get some liquid cash. It is not known at this time what he needed the immediate cash for, or whether he plans to sell more of his stock anytime soon.

Stay tuned.