Matt Hardy details why he and his brother Jeff missed the December 6th episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Broken One revealed on the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast that Jeff still has visa issues and was unable to get into Canada, which is where Wednesday’s Dynamite took place. He adds that since his brother Jeff couldn’t go he was not needed.

No Matt at Dynamite tonight, and the reason being, it is in Canada, and my brother still has issues getting into Canada right now, and since Jeff wasn’t gonna be there, then I wasn’t going to be needed to be there.

The Hardys were last in action on the November 29th episode of Dynamite.

