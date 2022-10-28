Bray Wyatt has been officially announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1.

As seen in the video below, Megan Morant has announced that Wyatt will address his demons on tonight’s show.

Below is the updated SmackDown line-up for tonight’s show from St. Louis:

* Bray Wyatt will address his demons

* Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

* Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis and a mystery partner vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends in an Open Challenge

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to promote Crown Jewel title defense against Logan Paul

