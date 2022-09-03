WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and other stars were in attendance for tonight’s Clash at The Castle event from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

There was a moment where the announcers talked about the last time WWE was in the UK for a big stadium show – SummerSlam 1992, which was headlined by Bret taking on WWE Hall of Famer “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin then welcomed Bulldog’s family to the show, and gave them a shout-out while fans cheered.

Hart was then shown sitting in the crowd as the cheers continued. The Hitman raised his fist in the air and acknowledged the fans. Gorilla Position noted on Twitter that Hart was there for the whole show, not just the special appearance on TV.

UK legends Miss Linda and Exotic Adriana Street were also shown in the crowd with WWE NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint, along with boxing great Tyson Fury and UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards. Edwards was also shown on the Clash at The Castle Kickoff pre-show in a backstage segment with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, where both of their title belts were on display in the background.

Triple H tweeted a backstage photo with Street and Linda, and wrote, “You cannot talk about this industry throughout the entire United Kingdom without mentioning the impact of Adrian Street and Miss Linda. Thrilled to have them both here in Cardiff for #WWECastle!”

Hart and other wrestling stars were in Cardiff this weekend for the WrestleFest fan convention, which was not affiliated with WWE.

You can see clips and photos from the special appearances below:

You cannot talk about this industry throughout the entire United Kingdom without mentioning the impact of Adrian Street and Miss Linda. Thrilled to have them both here in Cardiff for #WWECastle! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/1GczH2Seet — Triple H (@TripleH) September 3, 2022

The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be. WWE Hall of Famer @BretHart is here at #WWECastle! pic.twitter.com/gRdbhcqJJa — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022

Bret Hart has been sitting ringside for the entire show. No leaving after his on-camera segment, he’s taking in the whole damn thing. He really is the best. #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/kM7FuysKkD — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) September 3, 2022

