WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart issued the following message on his personal Instagram account announcing that he is currently battling an illness and will not be able to make his upcoming scheduled appearances. The Hitman apologizes for “circumstances out of his control,” then lets his fans know that he will see them again soon.

Dear Friends, Family & Fans.

Unfortunately, after recent travel I am currently not feeling well & as per doctors orders I a asked to say home & rest. It saddens me greatly as I was genuinely looking forward to seeing all my beloved friends, family, and fans this Saturday.

I deeply apologize for not being able to make it to the event as planned.

However, I am immensely grateful for the generosity of everyone who contributed to the veterans food band of Calgary. Your support means the world to me, and I promise to make it up to you in the future.

Please understand that my absence is due to circumstances beyond my control, and I appreciate your consideration and continued support.