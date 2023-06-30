Liv Morgan and Michin recently spoke with Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling at a WWE Community event, where the two company stars were asked about what they hope to see to help grow the women’s division. Morgan begins by saying that there is nothing the men’s division has done that the women’s division hasn’t also done.

It is a good question because it is very equal playing fields right now. There’s nothing that the men have done that we have not done, and so I just hope that we just kee getting more opportunity more time. Maybe an all-female show, who knows?”

Michin then chimed in, claiming that she would love to see “Like a weekly show.” Morgan immediately agreed and responded with the following:

Yeah, a weekly all-females show. We have the talent and the roster to do it. But I think just think at this time, we just appreciate being equal and not less than. We are equal to, you know, the men in in our company, which, at one point, they were the focal, and we were the accessory, and now to be seen on the same playing field as them, I think we all just appreciate that and are enjoying that and looking to show the company that they made the right decision.

