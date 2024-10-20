During Saturday night’s ‘Forged in Excellence’ (Night One) event, Bret Hart narrated a video looking at the history of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion.
In the video, there are references made to WWE legends Andre the Giant, Roddy Piper, Ric Flair and Bret Hart himself.
You can check out a clip of the video below:
