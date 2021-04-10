The Varsity Blonds, Brian Pillman and Griff Garrison, were interviewed on AEW Unrestricted.

During it, Pillman was asked if he heard from Steve Austin regarding his gimmick. This is where he mentioned that he reached out to Austin about being their coach.

“I’ve attempted to reach out to Steve a couple of times. I haven’t heard back yet. My ultimate ploy is that he would be our coach. He would come out of the curtain in a tracksuit and a whistle. He’s making us do drills before the match like a Drill Sergeant. We would always be ready. We would always be warmed up. We would have a mean angry coach to rile us up and then we wouldn’t fail because we would know that if we lost the match, we were going to get reamed at. I think he would be a good motivator for us and he would help us get our act together.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co