Britt Baker did a recent interview with TV Insider to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the top AEW star discussed the on-screen pairing of her boyfriend, Adam Cole, and AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF. It’s one of AEW hottest feuds, based on the TV ratings for their segments.

“Adam is too good at seeing the good in everything. He tries so hard to be so optimistic and positive that sometimes he needs to be more cautious when you have people like MJF. He has a track record. He finds friends because he is a lonely, miserable soul and turns on them. At the same time, I really do see Adam having so much fun right now. I don’t want to be selfish and take that away from him. He is bringing out the best in MJF.”