Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross discussed the Brawl for All tournament that WWE held in 1998 that was eventually won by Bart Gunn, who later got to fight Butterbean at WrestleMania 15. He addressed allegations that he tried to rig the tournament for his good friend Doctor Death Steve Williams, who lost in the tournament.

“Many of my detractors thought that I had loaded the tournament so ‘Dr. Death’ Steve Williams could win it, and that’s total b******t. I had nothing to do with the bracketing and who fought who or whatever. But it’s good a story, but it’s just not accurate.” “We just looked at it as a unique way of introducing Doc. The goal, if we could get there, was to get a one-off with Doc vs. Austin. But we never got that far down the road. It blew up on us.”

