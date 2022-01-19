AEW women’s champion Britt Baker was the latest guest on the My Mom’s Basement podcast with host Robbie Fox, where the DMD discussed a variety of topics, including her experience training with former triple crown NXT champion, Johnny Gargano. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Gargano and Candice LeRae were so cool and innovative:

“Him and Candice both it was so cool. He’s just so innovative. Like, he was it for me. I loved his training because he would take the most basic simple concept of like chain wrestling but make it flashy and cool. It’s what he’s known for doing, of course, but he made it so easy for us like something that anybody that was like early on in wrestling — all of us sucked, we weren’t good yet.”

How Gargano helped her put some pizzazz in her matches:

“We were all still trainees and to get to have that, you get so excited to go into training because you just know, ‘I’m going to learn something cool today that I’m going to be able to like put in a match. People are gonna think I’m flashy,’ and that’s why I was going to Cleveland at the time. I had learned the basics. I learned the fundamentals like I knew the headlock, the chin lock, drop down, I knew all that. I didn’t know, like putting a little pizzazz on matches, and that was, that’s what he helped me with.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)