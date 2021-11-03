During her recent interview with TV Insider AEW superstar and current women’s champion Britt Baker spoke about her upcoming title defense against Tay Conti at Full Gear, as well as her thoughts on AEW potentially running an all-women’s pay per view similar to NWA’s Empowerrr and WWE’s Evolution. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On her Full Gear match against Tay Conti:

When it comes to fighter instincts, I don’t think I’ve ever faced anyone on Tay Conti’s level. She can literally drop anybody. But this is professional wrestling, my reign, and my division. I’m happy to give her a shot at the belt, but it’s my era right now, the D.M.D. era. The story Tay Conti has with NXT not going her way. It wasn’t her grand stage, where now it is. She is one of the top stars in AEW. She gets one of the biggest reactions from fans when she comes out. It’s still my reign and my ring, and it’s going to stay that way.

On a possible matchup against Deonna Purrazzo:

Deonna is one of my best friends. One day, I think, one way or another, it’s going to happen. It’s really cool Deonna and I have these underdog stories where we were not appreciated early on. And now she was ranked No. 3 in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 150 women’s wrestlers, and I was ranked No. 4. It only makes sense for us to square off in the ring and have a little friendly competition. She has mentioned before about having a tag match. I’d love to do that. She is one of the best wrestlers in the world, period. I want to go against the best. I want to go against her.

Whether AEW will ever run an all-women’s pay per view: