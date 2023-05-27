Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions today, in the rematch of Cody’s win at WWE Backlash. They are now tied 1-1.
Cody’s storyline broken arm was a focal point of the match as he came to the ring wearing a titanium Exost cast. Cody used the cast to beat Lesnar around the ring and ringside area, but in the end it was the arm that cost him the match as he passed out in the second Kimura Lock. You can click here for our detailed results and Viewing Party.
The announcers focused on how Cody did not tap out to lose as he quickly passed out in the second Kimura.
Below are several shots of today’s Lesnar vs. Rhodes match from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:
HERE COMES THE BEAST! 😤#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/x2ePnL2XEC
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐍 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐄@CodyRhodes has come to fight! 🇺🇸 💀#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/GBhNPhKIPw
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Cody's arm is shot!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/9qmJMj9wsy
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Looks like @BrockLesnar was more than ready this time!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/Ez3A4PubP9
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
What a match!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/5RSUzNNXr9
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
— @LuigiWrestling (@luigiwvideos) May 27, 2023
Finally! Phew!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/qwtDG5VsrY
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
