Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions today, in the rematch of Cody’s win at WWE Backlash. They are now tied 1-1.

Cody’s storyline broken arm was a focal point of the match as he came to the ring wearing a titanium Exost cast. Cody used the cast to beat Lesnar around the ring and ringside area, but in the end it was the arm that cost him the match as he passed out in the second Kimura Lock. You can click here for our detailed results and Viewing Party.

The announcers focused on how Cody did not tap out to lose as he quickly passed out in the second Kimura.

Below are several shots of today’s Lesnar vs. Rhodes match from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

