Rhea Ripley squashed Natalya at WWE Night of Champions today to retain her SmackDown Women’s Title.

The match began with Dominik Mysterio distracting Natalya from the apron, which allowed Ripley to strike from behind as the bell rang. The following comes from our live results and Viewing Party:

“We go back to the ring and out comes Natalya on her 41st birthday. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is out next with Dominik Mysterio. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Dominik distracts Natalya from the apron as the bell hits, allowing Ripley to deck her from behind. Ripley unloads on Natalya at ringside now, smashing her into the Arabic announce table. Ripley sends Natalya into the ring post, then the steel steps now. Ripley brings it back in and drops Natalya again, then hits Riptide in the middle of the ring for the quick squash win.”

Natalya was squashed on her 41st birthday.

Ripley has been champion since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 on April 1, to begin her first reign with the title. Ripley has held the strap for 56 recognized days now.

Below are several shots of today’s title match from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

Rhea Ripley vs Natalya – MATCH EN ENTIER : #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/a8TQU0VHs8 — Univers Catch (@UniversCatch) May 27, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.