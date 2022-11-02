AEW star Brody King from the House of Black recently appeared on the PWTCast for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his epic feud against Darby Allin in AEW, which culminated in a brutal coffin match. Check out King’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

When he attacked Darby Allin at a Zumiez to promote their feud:

I don’t think it’s any big secret that me and Darby [Allin] are pretty close friends. But I thought it would be a funny, like, homage to the moment and what we were doing. Obviously, this was our first feud in AEW and we had the idea of doing the Zumiez beat down… I flew to f*cking Seattle, Washington from Atlanta, Georgia just to beat him up in a Zumiez for ten seconds and like, then he still had a whole meet-and-greet to do after that so it’s like, all right, what the f*ck am I gonna do for the next five hours?

On getting the “Here Lies Darby” tattoo:

So I hit up Chris [Ayalin] and I was just like, I wanted to go see him and his wife’s vintage shop anyways and I was like, ‘Hey, are you guys open?’ And he’s like, ‘Actually, we’re closed today’ and I was like, ‘Oh f*ck.’ He goes, ‘Well I live down the street if you just wanna come and hang out.’ I was like, ‘Well I wanted to see if you wanted to tattoo me too?’ He was like, ‘Well what do you wanna get?’ I was like, ‘I want a tombstone that says, here lies Darby Allin.’ He’s just like, ‘Oh, dude, 100 percent. Let’s do it’ and I did not tell Darby about it or anything and it’s like, went and got it done and then went back and I was just like — he’s like, ‘Oh, what’d you do?’ I was like, ‘Oh, I went and got tattooed.’ He’s like, ‘What’d you get?’ And I showed him, he’s just like, ‘What the f*ck?’ And that’s why he ended up tattooing the palm of his hand. He’s just like, now, I gotta get a Brody King tattoo, and he had to one-up me because he just tattoos himself on the palm of his hand. I think most of it has fallen out by now but I’m just like, he’s a f*cking psycho but you know, people really genuinely like, ‘Why would you get that tattooed on you?’ It’s like, why not? The same reason someone would pay $500 for whatever on Whatnot. It’s like that time and moment. I’m gonna look at that tattoo and be like, oh yeah, we did this thing. It’s just like, tattoos don’t have to have a deep meaning to it.

