Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth apparently suffered a knee injury during tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

Truth was wrestling Grayson Waller when Truth nailed a big dive from the ring to Waller on the floor. It looked as if the landing was botched a bit, with Waller not catching all of Truth, and the show went to commercial with Truth clutching his knee.

NXT then returned from the break and medics were checking on Truth at ringside, helping him stand up. It was announced that Waller won the match due to referee stoppage, and a replay revealed how Truth landed hard and immediately went for his knee. After the replay, Truth walked away with an assist by the two medics.

After the Truth made his exit, Waller took the mic and took credit for what happened, touting how he just defeated a 20 year veteran on his own. The promo went on an Waller declared NXT to be all his, and nothing is going to change that.

WWE has not publicly commented on Truth’s status as of this writing, and Truth has not commented publicly.

Below is footage from Truth’s dive onto Waller, along with the match:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.