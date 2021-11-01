During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed spoke about his current visa issues since his WWE release, which Reed reveals is a key reason that he was not able to appear at the IMPACT Bound For Glory pay per view last month. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks his free agent status:

“Well, I’m not at liberty to say exactly what’s going to happen, but I am at the moment, this week, getting everything confirmed with immigration, so everything should be good to go, wherever I do go. But basically, I feel like the last few years exposed me to the rest of the world. People got to see what Bronson Reed had to offer but not really what JONAH had to offer. I was very much set in a mold of what WWE wanted me to be, so going forward, it’s more what I myself want to be as JONAH. So I’m looking to have some pretty cool matches and fun matches, a little different to what I did in WWE.”

Calls dealing with visa issues a nightmare:

“It’s a complete nightmare. That’s how it works, but no issues. Everything’s pretty much set in stone now. I have a great set of lawyers, actually, helping me out. As of next week, things should be set in stone for me to be able to work places. I’m not gonna say anything, but I think November, you’ll get to see JONAH around some places.”

Why he missed IMPACT Bound For Glory:

“At the moment, it’s everything to do with immigration, so I’m not able, legally, to do anything wrestling wise until all my immigration is sorted, but it should be sorted very soon, and I’m very happy about that.”