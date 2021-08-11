Former WWE NXT Superstar Bronson Reed received some attention on Twitter last night for a tweet he made while NXT aired on the USA Network.

Reed tweeted a clip from The Simpsons where Elvis said, “Ehh, this show ain’t no good,” and fired a gun at his TV.

Several fans responded with negative feedback for Reed, taking the tweet as a knock at his former employer. The tweet came as Odyssey Jones defeated Trey Baxter in a semi-finals match in the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament, which led to fans taunting Reed with comments on who the better “big man of NXT” is now.

One fan responded to the tweet and pointed to how Reed was knocking WWE while he still has the company name in his Twitter handle, @bronsonreedwwe.

Reed responded, “It’s been changed waiting for approval.”

Reed later made a tweet that seemed to be a response to some of the negative feedback he was receiving.

“I love blocking accounts that are clearly bots. Sad thing is it’s probably people I know,” he wrote with a GIF of Rihanna.

Reed was released from WWE this past Friday night, along with Desmond Troy, Tyler Rust, Bobby Fish, Leon Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, Zechariah Smith, Giant Zanjeer, Kona Reeves, and referee Stephon Smith. Reed had been rumored for a main roster run and his release came as a surprise to many.

Reed signed with WWE in January 2019. He won the NXT North American Title back on May 18, but dropped it to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on June 29. Reed’s last match came on the July 21 NXT show, a main event loss to Adam Cole. You can click here for Reed’s statement from right after his release was revealed, and you can click here for a recent video statement he put out.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the tweets from last night:

