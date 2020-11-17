During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on finding out about Eddie Guerrero’s death. Here’s what he had to say:

I was at the building and one of the audio techs from pretapes came up to me and I had just got in the building and sat down in catering to get something to eat. He says ‘Hey Bruce, there’s a terrible rumor going around that I think you should nip in the bud and at least find out what the hell is going on.’ I said ‘What’s that?’ He goes ‘Well, people are saying that Eddie was found dead in his hotel room.’ I said ‘Eddie who?’ He goes ‘Guerrero.’ Well I’ll fucking fix that right now. I grabbed my phone and called Eddie. Didn’t answer the phone and I left him a message and said yeah just I called him, I’m sure he’s probably in the shower or something like that.

As I’m saying that, the phone rang back and it was Eddie Guerrero. On the other side was Chavo. Chavo said ‘Hey Bruce it’s Chavito, he’s gone, bro.’ I just started crying. I asked what happened, nobody knew at that point, and that’s what happened. Just absolutely sucked. Vince and Steph and Paul and everybody got to the building and we met in Vince’s office. Vince had asked Chavo what he wanted to do, and Chavo said Eddie would want the show to go on. I think in a lot of the loss that we’ve had unfortunately, the Eddie loss hit me really hard. We had just been – not long before that we had been at Bradshaw’s wedding and we spent a week together. Yeah, it was tough. It sucked. There’s no other way to say it. It was the loss of an incredible talent, but more importantly, an incredible friend and human being and father and husband – just sad.