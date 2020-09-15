During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that Honky Tonk Man wouldn’t allow The Ultimate Warrior press slam him again after the Warrior was a little too forceful in how he handled certain ‘delicate’ areas. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, it kind of goes back to what I said before. I think rumor, innuendo, and folklore, in reality, are two different things. Honky didn’t have a problem, and I think it was the right thing to do for Warrior. Obviously, Honky agrees with that, and it was the right thing to do for business and it was good, but I also tell you that Honky didn’t ever let him press slam him ever again after that, and not grab… by the nuts, that’s for d–n sure. He only did that one time.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T WrestlingInc.