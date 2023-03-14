WWE once pitched for boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya to appear on their programming.

Bruce Prichard spoke on this topic during the latest episode of his Something To Talk About podcast, where he explained why De La Hoya never ended up on WWE television, but that it was a serious pitch when it was made. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

Says WWE was in talks to bring in De La Hoya but they never panned out:

God, you know, I can go back to the late 90s, mid to late 90s, Oscar (De La Hoya) was another one that we’d pitch all the time. Friend of the company (WWE), friend of the business and great businessman, great guy, holy sh*t and it just never really worked out.

Doesn’t think De La Hoya had a passion for wrestling:

I don’t think Oscar really had the same passion to make that jump into the wrestling business. I think that he was like, hey man, I know my comfort area, I know my comfort zone.

De La Hoya held 11-championship titles in multiple weight classes throughout his historic career. He had a professional record of 39-6, and founded his own fight promotion in 2002.

