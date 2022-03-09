Bryan Danielson made an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he gave high praise to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

“She’s a really hard worker. She’s really smart,” he said. “She’s somebody who’s willing to put in the work. I don’t want to talk too much about her because I don’t want to put any more pressure on her than there already is. She just had her one year anniversary from her first match just recently, and now she’s in her first pay-per-view match on one of the most loaded pay-per-view cards of all time. I don’t want to put any more pressure on her.”

Danielson noted that he has sympathy for her because of the position that she’s in as it comes with a lot of pressure.

“It’s weird, because, you know, I think she’s great, but I also have a deep kind of sympathy for the position that she’s put in. Not only is it a lot of pressure for her experience level, but we’re also in a different age than we were in 1999, where social media feels like they can attack you on any small mess up. I don’t know how many people attack me about my matches online. I don’t really go on, but I’m sure if there’s any little slip up or anything that’s not perfect, and people just start criticizing and all that kind of stuff.”

“We’re also at an age where people are paying attention to it, right. We saw the the stuff with Hana Kimura, which was so sad that people feel on social media that with somebody who’s on TV, or whatever it is, that they can just attack and attack and just say the meanest things or whatever it is, not putting into account how hard that person’s working or that what other people say might be affecting them and all that kind of stuff. So, I just have a real sympathy not just for Jade, but almost this entire generation of younger wrestlers who are trying to come up on TV right now.”