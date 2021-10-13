AEW President Tony Khan announced yesterday that this Friday’s live edition of Rampage will feature a buy-in pre-show, which will see a dream matchup between NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki and new AEW signee, Bryan Danielson.

Danielson has since taken to Twitter to hype up his showdown with the King, even reminding fans that he has clashed with Suzuki in the past, but he’s learned so much more in terms of violence since their last meeting.

He writes, “In 2004, I wrestled Minoru Suzuki 1 on 1. He beat the sh*t out of me. Showed me what violence and sadism inside a wrestling ring looks like. Since then, I’ve learned a thing or two about violence myself. And sadism. Excited to show Mr. Suzuki what I’ve learned.”

Also featured on the buy-in is Lee Moriarty battling former NXT tag champion Bobby Fish.