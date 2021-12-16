Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, and his main event match against AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

Danielson previously introduced an eco-friendly version of the WWE Title during his run as “The Planet’s Champion” back in 2019. He said if he’s able to defeat Hangman on tonight’s Dynamite special, an immediate priority will be modifying the leather belt AEW uses.

“I do not understand why we are still making anything out of animal skin,” Danielson said. “We don’t need to. The synthetic fibers are just as good-looking and just as durable as leather, and we don’t harm any animals. I don’t know if I’d go all the way to the hemp and naturally fallen oak [like the ‘The Planet’s Champion’ belt], but I’d love to get that changed.”

Danielson plans to create a masterpiece in the ring with Page tonight, constructing his first real defining moment in AEW. He commented on what we can expect from the bout.

“Excellent pro wrestling is f—— awesome, and my goal is to deliver excellent pro wrestling,” Danielson said. “I’m going to go out there and kick his a–. I 1000% think he’s going to kick my a–. It’s going to be a fight. It’s going to be everything we love about professional wrestling.”

