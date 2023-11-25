Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including Randy Orton’s WWE return at Survivor Series, where he will be working the Men’s WarGames match after being sidelined with back fusion surgery.

Ray called Orton dubbed an “incredible pro wrestler.”

“When you look at Randy Orton’s contemporaries, his fellow wrestlers that came up started with him in his day; John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth, Mox all of these guys seem to have bigger personalities than Randy. Randy being the best pure pro wrestler out of all of them.”

Ray also thinks Orton hasn’t always thrived when it comes to showcasing his personality on WWE television.

“What did we get when we got Randy Orton? We got a great pro wrestling match, a technical pro wrestling match, a guy who was so smooth, so on his game, but there was nothing else there, there was no depth to Randy.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes