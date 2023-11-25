Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the Texas Death Match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear, including the spot where Page drank Strickland’s blood.

Wish I could say I’ve seen it, but I was driving vast distances over the last week. I think I put on about 5000 miles in the last two weeks. I was probably in the car when that was taking place. I heard it was really epic. I wish people wouldn’t drink each other’s blood in this day and age. I mean, heels used to do that. I remember even Tracy Smothers in Japan would do the deal where they’d suck the blood out of the opponent’s head and spit it into the air. I was like, ‘Nah, maybe that had a time and a place,’ but that time and place is over. I just, yeah, mot a knock on the match, just looking out for everybody’s safety and knowing that people are going to possibly emulate what they see on TV. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that the guys seem to have a great match and really enjoyed doing it.”

