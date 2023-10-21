Bully Ray, speaking on the latest Busted Open Radio, shared his thoughts on the latest WWE-CM Punk reports, as well as Punk’s perceived nature in wrestling circles.

Speculating that reports regarding WWE’s rejection of a Punk return might be a ruse, Bully said,

“I’m wondering if Punk is actually gonna be at Survivor Series and this whole stuff … about WWE saying ‘Thanks but no thanks’ is a ruse.”

He also addressed Punk being perceived as a toxic locker room influence.

“I go by what my own eyes see and my own ears hear. I’ve heard plenty of people put him over and say he really tries to help.”

Bully Ray also suggested that CM Punk is a misunderstood personality due to his brutally honest nature, saying,

“[I’m speculating, but] there is a chance that Punk is a very misunderstood personality. When you are brutally honest in the wrestling business … you’re normally in the ultra-minority, and people don’t know how to deal with brutally honest people in wrestling.”

(h/t Wrestling Inc)