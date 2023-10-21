On the October 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena expressed his thoughts about retirement, highlighting that he hasn’t won a televised singles match in over 2,000 days.

His last televised singles victory dates back to April 27, 2018, when he defeated Triple H at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. Since then, he had only three televised singles matches, resulting in losses against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, and Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Despite this challenging record, Cena, playing the crowd like only he can, said that remains optimistic about turning his career around and seemed confident about the next person who crosses his path, going as far as calling him an “idiot.”

Solo Sikoa then emerged to confront Cena, and the two men began brawling, before Jimmy Uso arrived to assist Sikoa. However, Jey Uso suddenly appeared in a black hooded attire to take out Jimmy. Meanwhile, in the ring, Cena took down Sikoa by delivering an Attitude Adjustment to end the segment.