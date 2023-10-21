Mark Henry, speaking on the latest episode of Booker T’s ‘Hall of Fame‘ podcast, shared his perspective on CM Punk’s tenure in AEW, noting that Punk’s strong convictions and sticking to his ways aren’t necessarily a negative thing.

Henry mentioned that he saw Punk attempting to uplift younger talents in AEW, and while there was a diverse pool of talent in the company, he believed Punk’s delivery of his convictions may not have resonated with everyone. He said,

“I disagree. I saw him try to uplift the younger talent. AEW’s not a small pool. AEW is, any time you can go to an arena and sell 80,000-plus tickets, you’re not little. I feel like Punk is a lot like some of the people in sports that I know. The people in sports, they hate the fact that college football and college students are getting paid money now. It’s an old-school mentality. The old-school mentality rubs young people the wrong way. Young people call you a boomer, or they say you’re old, or outdated. Some people are stuck in their ways. Punk is stuck in his way, and that’s not a knock. I like conviction. I like somebody that can stand to their guns, and they can debate with you on the fact that, you know what, this is why sometimes being an old will save your life. Because I knew better. I experienced it. I went through the fire. I feel like Punk’s delivery of some of that conviction fell on deaf ears.”

