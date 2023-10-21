Logan Paul has his sights set on the WWE United States Championship, as he officially challenged Rey Mysterio for the title during the October 20, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Notably, Paul took shots at Roman Reigns, John Cena, LA Knight, and more during his promo as well.

During his in-ring appearance, Logan Paul emphasized that he had already tasted victory over Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, teaming up with The Miz to secure a win against Dominik and Rey. He acknowledged Mysterio’s respect and legacy but asserted that he was in pursuit of the WWE United States Championship, indicating that respect and legacy were not his priorities.

Rey Mysterio, in response, compared Logan Paul to his own son, Dominik. He mentioned the challenges he faced while wrestling Dominik and stated that conversely, he’d have no reservations teaching Paul a lesson. The WWE Hall of Famer subsequently accepted Logan Paul’s challenge. Both competitors then shook hands as a sign of mutual respect.

This sets the stage for an intriguing showdown at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4, as Logan Paul aims to dethrone Rey Mysterio and claim the WWE United States Championship.