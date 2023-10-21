During a commercial break on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was revealed that Jey Uso is set to face Senor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

This match follows the recent events involving Judgment Day, where Damian Priest and Finn Balor regained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, courtesy of Jimmy Uso’s interference,

Speaking of interference, Jey Uso made a surprise appearance on tonight’s SmackDown to take out Jimmy Uso and even the odds for John Cena.

Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s WWE Raw (10/23)