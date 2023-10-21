Brock Anderson’s status with AEW is currently up in the air, as he is no longer listed on the AEW website’s official roster page. His contract, per his father Arn Anderson, was said to have ended at the end of August. Currently, Arn’s status with AEW is unknown.

Brock’s last match with AEW was on the August 12 episode of AEW Collision, where he lost to Luchasaurus in an AEW TNT Championship bout.

Prior to this, he had been featured on AEW Dark and had made appearances on ROH TV. It remains to be seen whether he will continue with AEW or explore other opportunities in the world of professional wrestling.