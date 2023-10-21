Here are the reported plans for tonight’s WWE SmackDown (via Fightful Select), although they are subject to change:

1. LA Knight & Paul Heyman promo.

2. Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford.

3. Pretty Deadly- Brawling Brutes vignette.

4. LWO (Latino World Order) backstage segment.

5. John Cena backstage segment.

6. SPOILER FIGHT, which is expected to involve John Cena and Solo Sikoa.

7. A face-to-face confrontation between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio.

8. Dragon Lee & Cameron Grimes vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller.

9. Women’s Title match: Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair.

Backstage news:

– Shotzi & Michin are scheduled for a pre-show dark match.

– The New Day vs. Judgment Day is scheduled for a post-show dark match.

– Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre is scheduled for another post-show dark match.

– The main event is set to span three segments.

– The referee for the main event is Jason Ayers.

– Logan Paul’s travel plans for tonight’s SmackDown were made well before his callout of Rey Mysterio last weekend.

– Dakota Kai, Bayley, Angelo Dawkins, and tag team Cruz Del Toro (Riddick Moss and Titus O’Neil) are all listed for tonight’s show.

Please note that these are the reported plans and are subject to change.