Konnan is aware of the tension between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, but he believes that a match between them in WWE could still be possible if Punk were to return to the company. Despite Rollins openly expressing his issues with Punk and his reluctance to see him in WWE, Konnan sees the potential for a match between them.

Konnan stated,

“You think Rollins wouldn’t wrestle Punk? I think he would because, first of all, he wouldn’t be saying those lines about him in his promos if he had heat with him. He’s actually saying lines that Punk said before. There’s no reason, you know … Corey Graves made a statement, ‘Oh, the biggest trick the devil ever did …’ you know that [line], Punk had actually said that. There’s three lines he [Punk] said in Ring of Honor that they’re using on TV. It can’t be a coincidence. And if Rollins is saying it, it means he’s cool with it.”

It’s important to note that while there has been speculation and discussion about Punk’s potential return to WWE, as of the latest available information, WWE had reportedly turned down Punk’s overtures for a return. The outcome remains uncertain.

