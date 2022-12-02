A big Career vs. Title match has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Mickie James’ Last Rodeo campaign will continue at Hard To Kill as she puts her career up against Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Thursday’s Impact saw James defeat Deonna Purrazzo in the main event. Grace congratulated her after the win, and issued the challenge for Hard To Kill. This will be the first-ever bout between the two.

The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

