Carlito may be back on the WWE roster, but the former multi-time Intercontinental Champion shocked audiences when he appeared at Backlash earlier this year in his hometown of Puerto Rico to help fight off the Judgment Day.

When speaking with The Ringer’s Cheap Heat podcast about this surprise Carlito credited Bad Bunny, who wrestled Judgment Day’s Damian Priest on the show, for helping make that appearance come together.

That’s all Bad Bunny. He’s a fan. Puerto Rican, he’s a fan of mine growing up. I think it was one of his ideas. Him or Hunter. They said it would be a great idea for me to be a part of it. Being from Puerto Rico, it just makes sense.

Carlito made a second comeback at the recent WWE Fastlane premium live event to help lead the LWO to victory. He is now an official member of the SmackDown roster.

