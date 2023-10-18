On the latest episode of The Snake Pit, Jake Roberts had a very interesting response as to the most embarrassing thing he has seen in wrestling over the course of his five-decade association with the industry. Turns out, it’s quite a recent development.

Calling McMahon a cartoon character, Roberts made fun of his mustache and dyed here, saying,

“I’ll tell you the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen. And that’s Vince’s mustache. The thing is brutal. And you know, he’s dyed his hair that dark black. He looks like some cartoon character.”

Roberts also discussed his coal miner’s glove match with Sting at Halloween Havoc 1992 during the show. He said,

“Yeah you know, Sting and I were so fortunate to get the greatest f**king match of all. You know, the dreaded God fearing, ‘Oh, no.’ Which just sends chills through my body even as I speak.”

