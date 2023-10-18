During tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes was initially supposed to battle Baron Corbin and Dijak for the chance to challenge NXT champion Ilja Dragunov at NXT Halloween Havoc (next week’s special NXT broadcast). Guest general manager Cody Rhodes, however, would add Trick Williams to the match as well.

Although Hayes teased discord with Williams during a brawl involving all four men, they ultimately stuck together. However, a mysterious backstage attack on Williams later on in the show led to his removal from the bout.

The main event saw Hayes, Corbin, and Dijak battle in the originally advertised three-way contest, with the former NXT Champion pinning Dijak after hitting him with the “Nothing but Net” finisher.

As a result of this victory, Carmelo Hayes earned the right to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc Night Two on October 31. Notably, Dragunov had previously defeated Hayes to claim the title at NXT No Mercy.

