It looks like Carlito could be returning to WWE after being part of the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny last month in Puerto Rico at Backlash.

Carlito helped LWO and Savio Vega in evening the odds against Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. He got a great reaction in the bout. Earlier this month, Carlito was reportedly spotted doing something with WWE in Orlando, Florida.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Devon Nicholson claimed that Carlito told him that he had to pull out of an independent show on July 15 for Nicholson in Canada because he had signed with WWE.

This should be considered a rumor for now.