A big story over the last 24 hours has been superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE ahead of last night’s episode of Raw, which saw the duo leave their women’s tag team titles with management due to frustration with their future booking, and not feeling respected as the division’s tag champions. The original story can be found here, or you can click here for additional details on the walkout.

During Raw, color-commentator Corey Graves said that “Sasha Banks and Naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out,” a call that was most likely fed to him by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, but caught Graves some heat from fans online. One even tagged his new wife, fellow WWE superstar Carmella, and told her to come “get her man.”

The former SmackDown women’s champion fired back stating that Graves cannot just say whatever he wants at the table, and was just doing his job. Her full tweet reads, “Imagine still living in a world where you think he just says whatever he wants. He does his job. Period.”

You can see the exchange below.