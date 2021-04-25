Tonight IMPACT Wrestling presents their Rebellion pay per view from Nashville Tennessee, with a high-stakes title for title showdown between Rich Swann and Kenny Omega headlining. However, a new report indicates that something big could be coming to IMPACT…and he’s seven feet tall.

According to Inside the Ropes, Caz XL (fka Big Cass in WWE) is set to debut for IMPACT “anytime now,” quite possibly as soon as tonight’s marquee pay per view or next week’s show on AXS. The big guy had recently returned to the pro-wrestling scene when working at an indie event for Luke Gallows, who mentioned that Caz was not only in terrific shape, but finally had his head screwed on correctly.

Caz was released from WWE back in 2018, and has had a number of altercations and mental health battles that have left him largely sidelined prior to his return to the industry.

Stay tuned.